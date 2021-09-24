The "France Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covers the French Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box French Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in France

The Key French Data Centre Provider Profiles

French Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)

French Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)

French Data Centre Power in Euro per kWH

The Key French Data Centre Clusters

French Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)

French Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro pa (2020 to 2024)

French Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro pa (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the French Data Centre Market

The French Data Centre Outlook

Key Figures

A simplified map of France

A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in France

A table showing the Equinix Data Centre facilities in France

A map showing the location of the Equinix Data Centre facilities in the Paris area

A picture showing the Scaleway DC3 Data Centre facility

A table showing the Interxion Data Centre facilities in France

A photograph showing the Interxion Marseilles MRS-3 facility

A pie chart showing the key French Data Centre Provider market share in m2 in percent as of the end of 2020

A chart showing the forecast French Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 in m2

A chart showing the forecast French Data Centre DCCP in MW from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 in MW

A chart and table showing the forecast average Data Centre rack space, m2 kW rentals in Euro per month (2020 to 2024)

Interxion Data Centre locations in Paris (PAR-1 to PAR-7)

Companies Mentioned

Equinix Data Centre

Interxion Data Centre

Scaleway DC3 Data Centre

