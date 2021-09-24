Anzeige
Freitag, 24.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2021 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Split Redemption in Electrolux, AB

The board of Electrolux, AB (ELUX B, SE0000103814) has approved a special
dividend in the amount of SEK 17.0 per share through split redemption,
effective October 4, 2021. An adjustment to the price of the security will be
made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special
dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBetaEquities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016962
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
