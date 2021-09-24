- (PLX AI) - Nordnet says Finansinspektionen (SFSA) issues it a 3.9 percent leverage ratio requirement.
- • Nordnet dividend policy of 70 percent remains firm, and after paying SEK 1.51 per share this year will propose an additional dividend at Extraordinary General Meeting in November
- • Nordnet had a leverage ratio of 4.3 percent at end of Q2
- • Nordnet to issue additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) in the form of debt instruments to strengthen capital base
NORDNET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de