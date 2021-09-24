GROUPE LDLC: LDLC GROUP WILL PAY EUR 2.00 PER SHARE AS DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021

LIMONEST, 24 SEPTEMBER 2021, 5.45 PM



Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "After several years of significant strategic investment for the LDLC Group and in a context of notable improvement in its profitability, we are eager to associate our shareholders to the company's good performance, through the distribution of a dividend of €2.00 per share for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The Group thus wishes to return to a policy of redistributing results to reward shareholder loyalty and their interest in the LDLC Group."



DIVIDEND OF €2.00 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021

During the annual meeting held today, LDLC Group shareholders approved a €2.00 per share dividend payment for the 2020-2021 financial year.

As previously disclosed, the LDLC Group approved the payment of an ordinary interim dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of 2020-2021 (ex-dividend date 23 February 2021, payment date 25 February 2021).

Regarding the remaining dividend to be paid, i.e. €1.50 per share, the coupon detachment date was fixed on October 5, 2021, with a "record date" on October 6, 2021. The payment of this dividend balance will take place on 7 October 2021.



Next release:

On 28 October 2021 after market close, Q2 2021/2022 revenue

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com



ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations

Olivier Lambert / Marie-Claude Triquet

olambert@actus.fr - mctriquet@actus.fr

Tel.: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 93

