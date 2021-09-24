BH Macro Limited - Admission Date for Equity Issuance

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Admission Date for Equity Issuance

Further to the announcement of the issue of equity released on 24 September 2021, the Company confirms that application has been made for the admission of 687,759 Sterling Shares to the Premium Segment of the Official List and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 29 September 2021.

