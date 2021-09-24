Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Skandal: Erschreckende Zahlen! Geräte des Marktführers offen wie ein Scheunentor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.09.2021 | 18:22
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Admission Date for Equity Issuance

BH Macro Limited - Admission Date for Equity Issuance

PR Newswire

London, September 24

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Admission Date for Equity Issuance

Further to the announcement of the issue of equity released on 24 September 2021, the Company confirms that application has been made for the admission of 687,759 Sterling Shares to the Premium Segment of the Official List and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 29 September 2021.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

BH MACRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.