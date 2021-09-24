Merrill Lynch B.V. today informs its security holders that its unaudited interim report and financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 has been filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (the "AFM"), the competent authority of the Netherlands, Merrill Lynch B.V.'s home Member State.

Merrill Lynch B.V. makes available free of charge on its website its Annual and Half-Yearly Financial Reports filed with the AFM as soon as reasonably practicable after Merrill Lynch B.V. electronically files these documents with the AFM. These documents are posted on Bank of America Corporation's website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com/financial-information/subsidiary-and-country-disclosuresfbid=C0rA-iMt6oC.

The AFM maintains a website that contains reports and other information that issuers are required to file with it. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the AFM's page at http://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/alle-huidige-registers.aspx.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, by calling +31-20-5925-606 or upon written request to:

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Amstelplein 1, Rembrandt Tower

27 Floor, 1096 HA, Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Contacts:

Armstrong Okobia, Merrill Lynch B.V., +31-20-5925-606