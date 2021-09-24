The "Belgium Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covers the Belgium Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Belgium Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Belgium
- Key Belgian Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Belgian Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Belgian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Belgian Data Centre power costs in kWH
- The Key Belgian Data Centre Clusters
- Belgian Data Centre Pricing Forecast in average rack space, m2 space per kW rentals ('20 to 2024)
- Belgian Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Belgian Public Cloud Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Belgian Data Centre Market
- Belgian Data Centre Outlook
Key Figures
- A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Belgium
- A Pie Chart showing key Data Centre Provider market share (Data Centre raised floor space) as of the end of 2020 in percent
- A photograph showing the DC Burcht Data Centre facility near Antwerp
- A chart showing the forecast Belgium Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 in m2
- A chart showing the forecast Belgium Data Centre DCCP in MW from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 in MW
- A chart showing the forecast average Belgium rack space, m2 kW rentals in Euro per month (2020 to 2024)
- A chart showing the forecast Belgium Data Centre revenues in millions of Euro per annum (from 2020 to 2024)
- A chart showing the forecast Belgium Public Cloud revenues in millions of Euro per annum (from 2020 to 2024)
