RWE signs MoU with EP Infrastructure, Eustream and NAFTA on blue hydrogen development in Slovakia.
- • EP Infrastructure (EPIF), Eustream, NAFTA and RWE Supply & Trading are looking to jointly explore the potential development of state-of-the art blue hydrogen production facilities in eastern Slovakia
- • RWE Supply & Trading could off-take and import the produced hydrogen to Germany and other RWE core markets in Western Europe, the company said
- • The hydrogen could then be transmitted through a repurposed Eustream gas pipeline to Germany, RWE said
- • The carbon dioxide captured during hydrogen generation could be stored within depleted natural gas fields in Slovakia or neighbouring Central Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, RWE said
