Kentucky 74 presents Arkay the world's first alcohol free bourbon alternative. Arkay is offering consumers a healthier non-alcoholic version of bourbon whiskey, while at the same time continuing to provide the same color, smell, and taste of the alcoholic version.

Kentucky 74 presents Arkay Bourbon Whiskey

OUR FORMULA

It took 10 years to our master mixologist to create and perfect the formula for Arkay bourbon whiskey alternative, by blending flavors of caramel, corn, malt, whiskey, and oak aromas, as well as other distinctive flavors.

KENTUCKY 74

For decades, we searched for the perfect Bourbon alternative as we tested most of the biggest alcohol-free spirits brands in the world, and bang, we found that Arkay Bourbon alternative to be the best one, in few words Arkay is like bourbon, but better.

Arkay is beautifully non-alcoholic spirit crafted to complement your favorite bourbon cocktails, it serves up a high quality, smooth finish, underpinned by familiar notes of caramel, vanilla, malt, and oak... without the regrettable, I-need-to-rethink-my-drink next days.

Arkay bourbon alternative is No GMO, and does not contain alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten. Crafted and blended with love not distilled which means it is truly alcohol-free.

The perfect option for anybody looking to better their lifestyle.

ARKAY GOOD FOR YOUR BODY AND MIND

Blended with love and crafted, not distilled, which means no alcohol ever.

• 0% Alcohol

• 0% Calories

• 0% Carbs

• 0% Sugar

• 0% Gluten

• Non GMO





ABOUT ARKAY BOURBON WHISKEY ALTERNATIVE

Since 2011, ArKay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whiskey, bourbon, and brandy, among many others for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay is Clean and Healthy: zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero sweetener, zero calories, zero Carbs, no GMO, no gluten, friendly veggies.

ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free, whisky-flavored drink, is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol and is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drinks at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. ArKay Beverages is a family-owned business. ArKay is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.

Business Website: www.kentucky74.com

Email: info@kentucky74.com

