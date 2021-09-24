The Novi Home & Garden Shows: The Novi Home Show October 8-10, 2021 Brings in Experts in Home Renovations

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / The Novi Home Show, October 8-10, 2021 at Suburban Collection Showplace, will help you "fall" in love with your home all over again. At the show, consumers can meet with top professionals in home repairs and renovations to learn about new technologies and options for home improvement and schedule appointments.

"Fall and winter are excellent times to get projects started," said Brian Starrs, Vice President, Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan Consumer & Trade Shows. "At The Novi Home Show this October, there will be exhibitors with expertise on everything from roofing to basements, ready to consult, advise and get started on your home project."

Many projects like roofing, siding and painting can be done during cooler months and there will be professionals at the show ready to do just that. For larger projects like kitchen or bathroom remodels that generally take longer to plan, the Novi Home Show is a great place to find the right contractor or builder to start making your home dreams come true.

"When you are embarking on any home project, you want to make sure you find the right professional for your job," said Starrs. "People have the opportunity to get advice and suggestions in person from a professional, as well as booking appointments and taking advantage of show specials and deals."

The Novi Home Show is proud to host the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Home Showcase featuring three stunning model homes from members. Each home is completely decorated and furnished. There is no additional admission cost for this exhibit.

Coupons are available at novihomeshow.com, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. You'll find other offers in Detroit Newspapers Homestyle, Hometown Weekly, Save On and Valpak. Beginning September 24, pick up BOGO show coupons at Metro Detroit Great Lakes Ace Hardware Stores. Advance online tickets sponsored by My Local Pros, are available at www.novihomeshow.com.

The Novi Home Show, October 8-10, 2021 is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase and can be purchased prior to the event at www.suburbancollectionshowplace.com/parking. For more information, visit novihomeshow.com.

