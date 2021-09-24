Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2021.

Election of Directors

The following five nominees of management were elected as Directors at the meeting. The voting results for the election of each Director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Laura Formusa 13,529,623 99.99% 1,000 0.01% Dr. Francis J. Harvey 13,529,623 99.99% 1,000 0.01% Tom Liston 13,529,623 99.99% 1,000 0.01% Peter Londa 13,529,623 99.99% 1,000 0.01% John McEwen 13,529,623 99.99% 1,000 0.01%

Appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

Contact Tantalus:

Jacquie Hudson

Marketing Communications Manager

613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Linda Armstrong

Investor Relations

647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

Twitter: @TantalusCorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97589