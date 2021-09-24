Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has completed its previously announced rights offering (refer to Cordoba's news release dated August 16, 2021) and has issued 27,777,777 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$15 million. This represents 100% of the maximum number of Rights Shares issuable under the Rights Offering. The Company now has 89,001,375 common shares issued and outstanding.

Under the Rights Offering, 23,814,389 Rights Shares were issued to shareholders upon exercise of their subscription right under the offering. This included exercise of the full basic subscription by each of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe Electric"), the Company's majority shareholder, and by JCHX Mining Management Co. Ltd. ("JCHX") who retained its 19.99% interest. The balance of the Rights Shares, being 3,963,388 Rights Shares, were acquired by Ivanhoe Electric pursuant to its Standby Commitment. In consideration for the Standby Commitment, Ivanhoe Electric received 1,465,234 5-year warrants at an exercise price equal to C$0.77 per Common Share. Upon completion, Ivanhoe Electric holds 56,390,193 shares, representing 63.36% of the shares issued and outstanding.

"We are delighted to have received support from our minority shareholders, majority shareholder Ivanhoe Electric and key shareholder JCHX, which will enable us to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Alacran Project and conduct exploration activities on Cordoba's mineral projects," said Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba.

With the proceeds from the Rights Offering, Cordoba intends to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study at its 100%-owned Alacran Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia, which is expected to be completed in Q4 2021. In addition, the Company plans to use net proceeds for exploration activities, including exploration diamond drilling, on its mineral projects. Remaining proceeds from the Rights Offering will be used for operating costs in Colombia and the USA, corporate general and administrative costs, and other general working capital purposes, including repayment of a bridge loan provided by Ivanhoe Electric in an amount of approximately US$1.15 million (see press release dated August 16, 2021).

Ivanhoe Electric and JCHX are "related parties" of the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as each exercise control and direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Rights Offering was not subject to the related party rules under MI 61-101 based on a prescribed exception related to rights offerings.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

