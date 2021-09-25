Anzeige
Hat InnoCan Pharma sogar zwei Wunderwaffen gegen Multiple Sklerose?
Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Exercises Baxter Spring Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") announces that further to its news releases of August 28, 2020 and November 12, 2020, it has exercised its option to earn 100% of the Baxter Spring property, Nevada. The Company also advises that the payment of US$250,000 due on December 1, 2021 under the Baxter Spring agreement, is now due to be paid on or before May 31, 2022.

Further updates regarding exploration programs on the Company's properties will be made available in due course.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.
Scott Patrizi
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Huntsman Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665535/Huntsman-Exercises-Baxter-Spring-Option

