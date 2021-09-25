Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC Pink: SEGI) is pleased to announce that an independent auditor has completed the audit of its annual financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

The Company's auditor, Sadler, Gibb & Associates LLC has now completed the company's financial statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, (GAAP). Sadler Gibb is a CPAB and PCAOB registered accounting firm.

"We are delighted to have completed our audit for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 at a time when securities regulators are implementing increased minimum reporting requirements. Our two year audit is a major step towards being able to submit an application for consideration for higher reporting tiers," says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore. He goes on to say, "We look forward to continuing with our progress and ongoing reporting."

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. trades on the OTC Markets at Pink Current Status.

Follow Sycamore on our Facebook: Sycamore Entertainment, Twitter: Sycamorefilms ,

Contact:(206) 502-2312 or email: info@sycamoreentertainment.com Connect with us.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Sycamore also delivers its content through SEGI.TV its Over The Top (OTT) connected platforms on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Samsung IOS, Apple TV.

Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com or corp.segi.tv

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependant on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Entertainment Group's actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability, demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Entertainment Group is subject to please see our filings at Otcmarkets.com SEGI. You should always independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Apple IOS, Android, LG, Samsung Smart Television, the Internet and will reach more than 100M U.S household televisions and 200M users via OTT (Over The Top) and mobile devices. Visit: www.segi.tv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97646