- (PLX AI) - EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.
- • The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for Zooplus
- • The offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") on Sept. 14
- • The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share and customary closing conditions
- • EQT intends to delist Zooplus
- • Zooplus says welcomes the offer from EQT
