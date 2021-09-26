Vienna Insurance Group: Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has been informed on 20 September 2021 that its complaint against the prohibitive FDI decision of the Hungarian Ministry of Interior, brought jointly with Aegon, in the context of the planned acquisition of Aegon's business in Hungary has been dismissed by the Budapest Metropolitan Court. "We regret this interim procedural step and will appeal against the decision of the Budapest Metropolitan Court to the Hungarian Supreme Court within the next 30 days. Irrespective of this, we are continuing the constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Finance to clarify possibilities for a positive conclusion of the acquisition", comments CEO Elisabeth Stadler. On 6 April 2021, VIG received a decree from the Hungarian Ministry of the ...

