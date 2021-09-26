Uniqa: Uniqa Insurance group doubles the investment volume for Uniqa Ventures from Euro 75 mn to 150 mn. Uniqa Ventures has now invested in more than 30 companies across Europe, including a unicorn, has reached 5 exits and achieved a solid annual return of more than 20 percent. The most successful investments to date are Twisto, Bitpanda and Wayflyer in FinTech, Luko, Omnius and INSLY (InsurTech) as well as Telemedico, Second Nature and Bestdoctor (HealthTech). The investment focus here is clearly on the sectors FinTech, InsurTech and Digital Health. The average investment volume is usually in the range of Euro 0.5 mn to Euro 5 mn and is primarily for promising companies in the early growth phase (Series A / B) with a proven product-market fit and already existing, relevant sales made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...