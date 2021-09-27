DJ EQS-News: PS: RNR Group is now looking at USD100M JV with a top European bank

PS: RNR Group is now looking at USD100M JV with a top European bank

Dubai based corporation, RNR Group is looking to raise USD100M in a joint venture with a top European bank starting from the end of Q4 2021. RNR Group is a professional trading consulting, management consulting and procurement service provider. Long term RNR Group's vision is to convert its business model into a fund and invest into mainstream market innovations.

Chief Business Development Officer, Pavel Rudanovskiy says that RNR Group has achieved very fast growth during the pandemic, it has a very strong executive team and very interesting and profound business structure. RNR Group has a definite chance of becoming the next Middle East unicorn company which not only focuses on one sector but as a matter of fact influences multiple sectors by investing in disruptive businesses and technologies.

RNR Group has already started raising capital from private investors for its first funding round before the joint venture with European bank. The group's short term mission is to finalize retail distribution and supply chain cross-selling business models which later on will be converted into an online marketplace. RNR Group has established clientele who will be early adopters of the marketplace that RNR Group is planning to launch officially during Q4 2021.

According to RNR Group, a lock down partnership and joint venture with the bank might take until Q3 2022 or more, and that's when the group will start proceeding with an IPO process for international markets in the United States and potentially in China.

In 2020, RNR Group has developed its business model and managed efficient business at a quick phase. The group's executives have extensive background in business development and are leading the group at top notch speed forward.

Chief Executive Swapnadip Roy says that there is no time to pause and plan, it's all about action and movement. The markets are moving and the competition is growing. We cannot stop until we achieve our goals. We are fully dedicated to our group's business development and we maximize our stakeholder interests and investor returns only by working at full capacity including most of the weekends.

Chief Financial Officer Paulius Stankevicius, adds that RNR Group has developed a strong sustainable business growth model keeping a healthy balance between traditional and modern markets. RNR Group is looking at foreign markets with opportunity for growth and is also inviting foreign investors to participate in the business, to build and achieve mutual growth together.

To learn more about RNR Group, visit rnr.business.

