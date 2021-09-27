Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, is pleased to introduce OmniGraf, which combines the TruGraf blood gene expression test and Viracor TRAC donor-derived cell-free DNA assays. For renal transplant recipients, OmniGraf Kidney represents the first diagnostic tool that combines cell free DNA and gene expression data. When combined with TGI's proprietary technology and machine learning, the test offers patients the earliest and most accurate view of kidney transplant rejection.

Through gene expression from TruGraf and the donor-derived cell-free DNA of the Viracor TRAC test, Omnigraf Kidney provides a comprehensive view of both subclinical acute rejection and clinical acute rejection with the highest positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) available in a diagnostic panel. OmniGraf requires 6 milliliters (mL) of blood, which can be obtained via a routine phlebotomy draw, greatly simplifying sample collection and logistics.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eurofins CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin; "We are very pleased to have collaborated with Northwestern University on this highly innovative test which will facilitate speed and accuracy in rejection detection, and, critically, improve patient outcomes. This partnership highlights the Group's commitment to innovation and the advancement of science to improve the health and safety of our world. We look forward to the roll out of this test to medical institutions globally, so transplant patients and healthcare professionals can benefit from strengthened insights to inform treatment decisions."

To learn more, please visit: https://www.eurofins.com/media-centre/press-releases/2021-09-27/

About Eurofins' Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in 2019.

Learn more about Eurofins' Transplant Genomics at https://transplantgenomics.com/

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 55,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210926005018/en/

Contacts:

Nicholas Grund

NicholasGrund@eurofinsUS.com