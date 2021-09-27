- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies and Safran have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry.
- • In the short term, the partnership aims to make current engines compatible with fuel containing up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel
- • Longer term, it will then work to optimize engine/fuel energy efficiency and environmental performance
- • Also may collaborate in developing new-generation battery systems for electric motors
