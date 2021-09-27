DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate 27-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 September 2021

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC

Directorate

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the premium pubs and hotels business, today announces that, subsequent to our announcements on 26 February 2021 and 11 June 2021, Adam Councell will step down from his role of Finance Director, and from the Board, on 30 September 2021.

As previously announced, we are delighted to have secured a highly experienced successor to Adam in Neil Smith. In order to ensure a smooth handover to Neil, Adam has agreed to provide appropriate support to the business on a consultancy basis until Neil joins the business on 30 November 2021.

For further information please contact:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000

Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198

Instinctif Partners

Justine Warren 020 7457 2010

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 209 managed businesses, with 1,027 boutique bedrooms, and 175 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - seven exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 122954 EQS News ID: 1235980 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235980&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)