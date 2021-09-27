

Brand name: Fully Human Anti-TNF-alpha Monoclonal Antibody "HUMIRA for Subcutaneous

Injection 20 mg Syringe 0.2 mL; HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 40 mg Syringe 0.4 mL; HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 80 mg Syringe 0.8 mL; HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 40 mg Pen 0.4 mL; and HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 80 mg Pen 0.8 mL"



Details of the above approval (Underlined text indicates newly approved dosage and administration)



Dosage and administration (only the section of UC is excerpted.)



Adults:



The usual initial dose of adalimumab (recombinant) is 160 mg administered by subcutaneous injection, which is followed by 80 mg administered 2 weeks after the initial



dose. After 4 weeks of the initial dose, 40 mg of adalimumab is subcutaneously injected once every 2 weeks. However, after 4 weeks of the initial dose, adalimumab can be subcutaneously injected at 40 mg once weekly or at 80 mg once every 2 weeks, depending on the patient's condition.



Pediatric patients:



For pediatric patients weighing 40 kg or more, the usual initial dose of adalimumab (recombinant) is 160 mg administered by subcutaneous injection, which is followed by 80 mg administered 1 week and 2 weeks after the initial dose. After 4 weeks of the initial dose, adalimumab is subcutaneously injected at 40 mg once weekly or at 80 mg once every 2 weeks.



For pediatric patients weighing 25 kg or more and less than 40 kg, the usual initial dose of adalimumab (recombinant) is 80 mg administered by subcutaneous injection, which is followed by 40 mg administered 1 week and 2 weeks after the initial dose. After 4 weeks of the initial dose, adalimumab is subcutaneously injected at 20 mg once weekly or at 40 mg once every 2 weeks.



For pediatric patients weighing 15 kg or more and less than 25 kg, the usual initial dose of adalimumab (recombinant) is 40 mg administered by subcutaneous injection, which is followed by 20 mg administered 1 week and 2 weeks after the initial dose. After 4 weeks of the initial dose, adalimumab is subcutaneously injected at 20 mg every 2 weeks.



