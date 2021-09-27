UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

549300388LT7VTHCIT59

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.7733 GG00BXDZMK63 31 July 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited July 2021 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for July 2021 month end at 77.33 pence per share, a decrease of 0.46 pence per share.

The main driver of NAV performance was the July dividend payment of 1.125 pence per share.

Excluding the dividend payment, the primary driver of the monthly NAV came as a result of the positive running income being generated by the Company's underlying investments which contributed approximately 0.45 pence per share - a significant margin over the 0.375 pence per share required to cover the monthly equivalent of the dividend.

In addition a number of smaller items generated further revenue, increasing this movement to 0.67 pence per share. Along with some other sundries, these included a one-off accounting adjustment of around 0.09 pence per share to reflect some unallocated income from the Hops Hill transaction, a slightly higher than average pull-to-par effect which contributed about 0.05 pence per share plus a small reduction in monthly expenses, as some historical portfolio fees have now been fully amortised, and therefore this reduction will continue to benefit net revenues going forward.

The Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations. More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet.

