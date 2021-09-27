COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR500mil 10NC5

Post Stabilisation Notice

27 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 500mn Fixed to Reset Subordinated Notes due 29 December 2031

Commerzbank (contact Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45WP5 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 1.375% Tier 2 Notes due 29 December 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

Credit Suisse

Natixis SA

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.