The art of Chinese painting that the world is familiar with, is mostly an artistic impression based on antique relics. In fact, in China, classical painting techniques have been passed down for millennia and have grown into a complete system of art, however, contemporary Chinese art, too, has shone brightly through the changing times. Tyfon Culture is one of the leaders in this field of art. Based on traditional art exhibitions, art salons and galleries, Tyfon Culture is devoted to developing art technology applications, including e-commerce, art forensic blockchains, art big data and other technology-enabled systems, to gradually expand the Chinese contemporary art market. The aim is to support more artists and artworks in China and around the world, providing an enjoyable and intimate experience for the public and connecting collectors with their favorite artists and artworks.

The ARTkey Blockchain art authentication system developed by Tyfon Culture has been filed with the State Internet Information Office of China and is the first blockchain technology system for Chinese artworks to be put on the market. It is a major achievement of Tyfon Culture in the field of art technology, providing decentralized and immutable authentication of artworks, and providing an independent and traceable professional identity for artists.

Tyfon Culture believes that digitalization is the only way to bring transparency and fairness to the art market. We are working endlessly to provide artists with a broader platform to sell their artworks and are committed to promoting artists to every corner of the world, as well as providing art lovers and collectors with a richer and more convenient art experience.

"Let there be no unsold paintings in the world"!

