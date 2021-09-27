- (PLX AI) - Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.
- • Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buy
- • FDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer last week
- • Tivdak adds to Genmab's impressive approval track record and is the company's fifth antibody to reach the market, with two already multi-billion-dollar blockbusters, Nordea said
- • Genmab shares gained 0.7% in early trading
