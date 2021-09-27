The battery is available in three versions, with storage capacities of 3 kWh, 5 kWh and 7 kWh with all devices featuring a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a maximum charging voltage of 56.8 V.Belgian storage system manufacturer Battery Suppliers has launched AQ-Lith Energybox, a lithium-ion battery intended for use in residential PV installations. The battery is available in three versions, with storage capacities of 3 kWh, 5 kWh and 7 kWh with all devices featuring a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a maximum charging voltage of 56.8 V. The smallest device has a size of 523x679x152.5mm, a weight of ...

