- (PLX AI) - Zalando shares slipped 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.
- • BofA sees short-term headwinds, with tough comparisons making it difficult for Zalando to meet GMV expectations
- • The company is likely to see margin pressure next year from new investments, while in the short term sales may have been impacted by warm weather this month in Europe, the analysts said
- • BofA cut its price target on Zalando to EUR 110 from EUR 140
