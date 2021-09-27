- (PLX AI) - K+S shares rose 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.
- • K+S stands to benefit from lower potash prices and should see strong cash generation in the near-term, bringing its balance sheet to a net cash positive, BofA analysts said
- • Potash prices should continued to fall next year as supply disruptions ease, BofA said
- • The analysts raised their price target on K+S to EUR 13.50 from EUR 10
