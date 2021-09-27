New international survey reveals misinformation is leading to confusion about smoke-free products

Misinformation threatens progress toward a smoke-free future, reveals a new international survey released today by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM). Well-funded groups continue to promote false narratives and spread confusion even as societal support increases for smoke-free alternatives that are scientifically substantiated to be a better choice for adults than continued smoking.

The survey-fielded among nearly 30,000 adults in 26 countries by independent research firm Povaddo and commissioned by PMI-reveals that too many adult smokers remain unaware that better alternatives to cigarettes exist, are unable to access them, or are confused by false or misleading information that prevents them from making an informed choice.

There is clear public demand for a collective review of the facts and science about smoke-free products. Nearly eight in 10 respondents (79%) agree that adult smokers who would otherwise continue using cigarettes should have access to and accurate information about smoke-free alternatives. This view is shared by 87% of current adult smokers.

"People expect public health bodies and regulators to reach a scientific consensus around innovative smoke-free alternatives and provide adults who smoke with evidence-based information about these products," said Grégoire Verdeaux, Senior Vice President, External Affairs at PMI. "Misinformation about smoke-free alternatives-often based on opinion-is a persistent issue that is having real-world consequences. Embracing facts, innovative technologies, and science is the shared responsibility of industry, health authorities, and government, and it's the least we can do to drive positive change for the world. At Philip Morris International, we prioritize transparency as we transform our business to deliver a smoke-free future-inviting policymakers, the scientific community, and NGOs to review and verify our scientific findings. By providing adult smokers science-based information about better alternatives, we can accelerate the decline in smoking rates, helping to end the use of cigarettes once and for all."

The survey also shows the extent of public confusion surrounding smoke-free products.

Nearly half the adults surveyed wrongly believe that e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are more harmful than or equally harmful as cigarettes (45% and 46%, respectively, for each product category).

Asked why they have not considered switching to a better alternative, around a third of smokers surveyed cited lack of information about how these products differ from cigarettes (33%), uncertainty about the science (35%), or having easier access to cigarettes (32%), the most harmful form of tobacco consumption.

Promisingly, the survey findings also demonstrate how accurate information about better alternatives can help smokers to move away from cigarettes.

The vast majority (91%) of adult smokers who have switched to a better alternative and stopped smoking confirmed that having accurate information about how these products differ from cigarettes was an important factor in their decision.

Of adults who smoke, 63% would be more likely to switch to a better alternative (such as e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products) if they had clarity on how these products differ from cigarettes and the science behind them.

The survey also explores public attitudes toward scientific studies conducted by manufacturers of smoke-free products. A majority of adults surveyed (82%) believe their governments have a responsibility to objectively review and consider scientific evidence about smoke-free alternative products coming from manufacturers such as PMI. Additionally, nearly three quarters (72%) support tobacco companies working with governments, regulators, and public health experts to ensure that smokers have access to and accurate information about smoke-free alternatives.

Povaddo Survey Methodology

Povaddo conducted this online survey on behalf of PMI between July 19 and August 3, 2021. The survey was fielded among 29,484 legal-aged adult respondents, drawn from the general population and aged 21 or older, in 26 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

