Seasoned experts across technology, marketing, legal, and more to help Launchpool Labs better prepare future cohorts for private raise and launch

Launchpool Labs, the community-centric, chain-agnostic incubator operating under the beyourownVC ethos, has announced its first-ever slate of partners and advisors. The additions will enable Launchpool Labs to offer a truly holistic suite of support services for its four annual incubee cohorts.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce our first partners and advisors for Launchpool Labs. This incubator meant a lot of work in the background, and we couldn't have done it without the support of the entire Launchpool team, and the agencies we work with," said Roxana Nasoi, Launchpool Labs' Managing Director.

The organizations and firms getting on board with Launchpool Labs to help shape the future of the crypto space include:

Partners: Polygon, Avalanche, Moonbeam, Launchpool

Marketing Partners: Zebu, DeFi Summit, Kyros Ventures, Fomocraft Ventures

Partner Funds: Alphabit Crypto Fund, Cointelligence Fund

Startup Support: IBM HyperProtect Accelerator, Sequence

Cybersecurity Partner: Arcon Security

In addition to these new partnerships, an impressive roster of advisors have also joined, and these include Cryptoslate, Nicholas Gregory, On Yavin, Melissa Sassi, Alaric Aloor, Ken Huang, Gabriel Cardona, Danielle Tichner, Thy-Diep "Yip" Ta, Arjun Kalsy, Shreyansh Singh, and Nate Hamilton.

This carefully curated lineup of partners and advisors will bring extensive technical, marketing, legal, operational, security, and protocol-agnostic expertise to help Launchpool Labs better serve the teams they incubate and significantly boost their chances for a successful launch or private raise.

Launchpool Labs Cohort1 is currently live with 5 projects: NOWwhere, Megafans, Nifty Football, BrickTrade, and Unicred.

Sign-ups for Cohort2 are now open, and expected to begin in the second half of November 2021.

About Launchpool Labs

Launchpool Labs offers a three-month incubation program for very early stage companies, with the purpose of building together their MVP (minimum viable product) and MVC (minimum viable community). Each team is provided the assistance of numerous cross-industry partners and advisors. There are four cohorts and 12 to 24 projects each year.

