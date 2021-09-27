The two three-phase inverters feature two maximum power point trackers and have input voltages ranging between 200 and 1,000 V DC. The smallest device has an efficiency of 98.3% and the largest 98.5%.Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has launched two new string inverters for applications in residential and commercial PV systems. "The new inverters are an extension to the Flex series, with their design concept inherited from the M70A Flex," the manufacturer said in a statement. The device designed for residential projects is called M15A and is a 16.5 kVa three-phase inverter with two maximum power ...

