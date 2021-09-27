The 1.21 MW/8.61 MWh storage facility is the second battery deployed at the 5 GW solar park. The system allows bi-directional charging.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has energized a 1.21 MW/8.61 MWh storage facility at its massive Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar project in the United Arab Emirates - and the Middle East - to date. Provided by U.S. manufacturer Tesla, the lithium-ion battery solution is the second battery energy storage pilot project implemented by DEWA at the 5 GW solar park. "The pilot project will evaluate the technical and economic ...

