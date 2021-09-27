Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
27.09.2021 | 11:13
SThree: Director Declaration

DJ SThree: Director Declaration

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director Declaration 27-Sep-2021 / 09:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 September 2021

SThree plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

SThree plc announces that its senior independent non-executive director, Denise Collis, has been appointed as a non-executive director of EMIS Group plc ("EMIS") and will join the board of EMIS on 1 October 2021. Denise will be Chair of their remuneration committee and be a member of their audit and nomination committees.

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Bill Warner 

Deputy Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122972 
EQS News ID:  1236078 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236078&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
