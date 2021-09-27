NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Eik fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (EIK 141233) admitted to trading on September 28, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Eik fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 5909023730 3 LEI 2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) EIK 141233 5 ISIN code IS0000032589 6 CFI code DBFSGR 7 FISN númer EIK FASTEIGNAFE/2.327 BD 20331214 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 8.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 6.500.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date December 14, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date June 14, 2021 20 Total number of installments 26 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date December 14, 2033 23 Interest rate 2,327% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 14.12.2020 32 First ordinary coupon date 14.6.2021 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 26 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Further information can be found on https://www.eik.is/fjarfes tar 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI ---------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other ---------------------------- 42 Base index value 489,18667 43 Index base date December 14, 2020 Other Information 44 Call option Yes 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No ---------------------------- 48 Additional information Further information can be found on https://www.eik.is/fjarfes tar ---------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Já 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 24, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission September 24, 2021 to Trading 53 Date of admission to trading September 28, 2021 54 Order book ID EIK_141233 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond