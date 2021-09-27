Anzeige
WKN: A14R8D ISIN: IS0000020709 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2021 | 12:17
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Eik fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (EIK 100327) admitted to trading on September 28, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                     Eik fasteignafélag hf.   
2  Org. no:                     5909023730         
3  LEI                       2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43    
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                 EIK 100327         
5  ISIN code                    IS0000032795        
6  CFI code                     DBFSGR           
7  FISN númer                    EIK FASTEIGNAFE/1.445 BD  
                           20270310         
8  Bonds/bills:                   Bond            
9  Total issued amount               3.000.000.000       
10 Total amount previously issued          0             
11 Amount issued at this time            2.200.000.000       
12 Denomination in CSD               20.000.000         
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange         Yes            
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                Annuity          
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                     ISK            
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                    March 10, 2021       
19 First ordinary installment date         September 10, 2021     
20 Total number of installments           12             
21 Installment frequency              2             
22 Maturity date                  March 10, 2027       
23 Interest rate                  1,445%           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest             Simple Interest      
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention               30E/360          
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                10.3.2021         
32 First ordinary coupon date            10.9.2021         
33 Coupon frequency                 2             
34 Total number of coupon payments         12             
35 If irregular cash flow, then how         Further information can be 
                           found on         
                           https://www.eik.is/fjarfes
                           tar            
36 Dirty price / clean price            Clean Price        
37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No             
   include accrued interest for days missing                 
   until next business day?                          
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed                     Yes            
39 Name of index                  CPI            
                          ----------------------------
40 Daily index or monthly index           Daily           
41 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
                          ----------------------------
42 Base index value                 491,02           
43 Index base date                 March 10, 2021       
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option                   Yes            
45 Put option                    No             
46 Convertible                   No             
47 Credit rating (rating agency, date)       No             
                          ----------------------------
48 Additional information              Further information can be 
                           found on         
                           https://www.eik.is/fjarfes
                           tar            
                          ----------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD                Já             
50 Securities depository              Nasdaq CSD Iceland     
51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading   September 24, 2021     
52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission  September 24, 2021     
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of admission to trading           September 28, 2021     
54 Order book ID                  EIK_100327         
55 Instrument subtype                Corporate Bonds      
56 Market                      Iceland Cash Bond Trading 
57 List population name               ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS    
58 Static volatility guards             No             
59 Dynamic volatility guards            No             
60 MiFIR identifier                 BOND - Bonds        
61 Bond type                    CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
