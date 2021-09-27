Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Neuvote Systems Inc., the only full suite election management technology provider secured with Microsoft's award winning ElectionGuard, is pleased to welcome Syngrafii Inc, a global pioneer in e-signatures, video signing, remote on-line notarization (RON) and inventor of the LongPen, as an approved technology vendor for its online voting platform.

"We are pleased to partner with Syngrafii as Neuvote's official e-signature vendor," said Matthew Heuman, CEO of Neuvote. "One thing I think most Canadians and politicians across the country can agree on is that our voting systems need to modernize and be more accessible. Integrating Syngrafii technology with our platform strengthens our position as provider of the foremost online election technology available, enhancing the ability to cast a ballot online."

"We're excited to work with Neuvote in offering election officials and voters our suite of integrated tools that will help simplify, expedite and improve the governance of the remote voting process by building on our experience in biometrics, non-repudiation of signatures, video signing and remote printing into Neuvote's voting systems," said Matthew Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Syngrafii.

Neuvote and Syngrafii will work together to deploy Syngrafii's existing technology and collaborate on new engineering technology solutions for online voting.

About Neuvote:

Neuvote Systems Inc. is a full suite election management technology company that provides governments a cutting-edge, paper ballot secured, online voting platform. Backed by Microsoft's award winning ElectionGuard, it is the only online voting company bringing the gold standard of paper ballot security to the online voting industry. With a commitment to enhancing and strengthening democracy, Neuvote also pioneered a customizable civic management platform, Civic Engagement Network, to inform and engage voters and government officials before, during and after elections. Neuvote is a proudly Canadian company based in Kitchener, Ontario.

About Syngrafii

Syngrafii provides a suite of next generation eSignature tools that deliver the security of ink and paper globally, with a range of fully compliant solutions. Syngrafii's patented video signing, eSignature and Remote Online Notary (RON) solutions deliver a connected world where people, enterprise and governments can immediately process original documents, signatures, and transactions across digital channels anywhere, anytime, in multiple languages.

Syngrafii has eleven Patent families with over 45 granted and pending applications for its pioneering e-Signature iinked Sign, robotic LongPen®, Video Signing Room and iinked Seal technologies. The patented Syngrafii VSR all-in-one electronic signing solution enables compliant signing, witnessing, notarization and secure storage of documents in a live video-conferencing session that accommodates multiple document signers. VSR preserves the biometric protection and identity certainty of a traditional signature, significantly mitigates the risk of fraudulent behaviour, provides enhanced consumer protection, and supports businesses' increased technology needs for remote collaboration.

Syngrafii also invented and deploys globally the LongPen.

For more information visit: https://www.syngrafii.com/

