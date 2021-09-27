EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.



27-Sep-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 27September 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SIX") has granted the listing of 307'700'514 new registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each out of authorized capital of IGEA Pharma NV, according to the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.

The prospectus has been approved in accordance with the FinSA

and the listing will take place on Monday, 27 September 2021.

Following the above decision and the fulfillment of all suspensor conditions including the deed of agreement for increasing the authorized capital, the Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders has become unconditional. IGEA will proceed with a statutory merger with Blue Sky Natural Resources to fully integrate the two companies and fully benefit from the operational synergies.

The CEO Vincenzo Moccia commented "We are very enthusiastic to have reached this important milestone for the Company. We have worked relentlessly during the last months to ensure that IGEA Pharma has an adequate structure to finance its development plans in order to achieve the expected results in the reference markets"

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on preventative health-tech products and devices. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Giovanna Puppo della Gherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.