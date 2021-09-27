EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 27September 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SIX") has granted the listing of 307'700'514 new registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each out of authorized capital of IGEA Pharma NV, according to the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.
The prospectus has been approved in accordance with the FinSA
Following the above decision and the fulfillment of all suspensor conditions including the deed of agreement for increasing the authorized capital, the Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders has become unconditional. IGEA will proceed with a statutory merger with Blue Sky Natural Resources to fully integrate the two companies and fully benefit from the operational synergies.
The CEO Vincenzo Moccia commented "We are very enthusiastic to have reached this important milestone for the Company. We have worked relentlessly during the last months to ensure that IGEA Pharma has an adequate structure to finance its development plans in order to achieve the expected results in the reference markets"
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
