The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 6.15 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) is up over 60% at $3
Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is up over 47% at $5.90
Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 23% at $7.80
U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is up over 17% at $5.55
Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 12% at $0.77
Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) is up over 10% at $36.55
Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (GGPI) is up over 8% at $10.78
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is up over 8% at $7.35
NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is up over 7% at $5.45
EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is up over 7% at $3.58
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is up over 7% at $2.17
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 7% at $0.85
Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) is up over 6% at $7.38
In the Red
Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 11% at $2.25
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is down over 9% at $4.95
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) is down over 8% at $10.43
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) is down over 7% at $3.18
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is down over 6% at $4.91
Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is down over 6% at $0.63
OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is down over 5% at $3.55
