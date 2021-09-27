

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 6.15 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) is up over 60% at $3



Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is up over 47% at $5.90



Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 23% at $7.80



U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is up over 17% at $5.55



Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 12% at $0.77



Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) is up over 10% at $36.55



Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (GGPI) is up over 8% at $10.78



Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is up over 8% at $7.35



NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is up over 7% at $5.45



EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is up over 7% at $3.58



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is up over 7% at $2.17



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 7% at $0.85



Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) is up over 6% at $7.38



In the Red



Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 11% at $2.25



ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is down over 9% at $4.95



MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) is down over 8% at $10.43



Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) is down over 7% at $3.18



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is down over 6% at $4.91



Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is down over 6% at $0.63



OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is down over 5% at $3.55



