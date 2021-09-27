System is the first consumer product to use HARMAN's patented Constant Beamwidth Technology, coupled with integrated WiSA technology for an immersive wireless home cinema experience

WiSA LLC, founded by SummitWireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that Association member HARMAN International has launched its WiSA Certified Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 wireless audio system in select European countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, and Nordic nations. Featuring two ultra-slim floor-standing speakers, a powerful subwoofer and a digital hub, Harman Radiance 2400 represents the perfect blend of elegant, minimalist design, premium materials and stunning, wireless audio made possible, in part, by WiSA technology.

With this launch, distinguished WiSA member HARMAN International drives the wireless home cinema category forward and delivers the form and function today's consumers are seeking. The Radiance 2400 joins more than 20 Association members' WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products shipping this year, from brands including Bang Olufsen, LG, Hisense, Skyworth, Klipsch, Onkyo, System Audio, Buchardt, Savant and more.

"The Radiance 2400 is a truly unique product from Harman Kardon, and after many years in development, we are delighted that we can now share this incredibly special home audio system with the world," said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. "The integration of WiSA technology makes a great product even better, allowing us to provide ease of use with stunning performance."

The Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 gives the user effortless control through two options: the multifunctional LCD touch screen or the included Bluetooth wireless remote control. Setup is also a breeze, with no need for complicated installation, because the wireless connection between the digital hub, speakers and subwoofer is ready out of the box. The Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 is the first consumer product to feature HARMAN's patented Constant Beamwidth Technology. Developed for professional solutions products, this technology ensures every listener in the room enjoys the same exhilarating sound experience via precisely tuned beam-forming components. HARMAN's revolutionary technology uniquely unites 24 precisely calibrated 1.25" transducers in each of the elegant Radiance 2400 speakers to deliver the same superior sound coverage from corner to corner so every seat in the house is the best seat.

"We are excited to add yet another premier system to the growing list of interoperable WiSA Certified products," said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. "The ability to offer such an amazing product to the European market is what the Association's mission is all about-working alongside innovative members like HARMAN to drive the industry forward. Users can look forward to theater-like sound, design-forward components and seamless setup with the Radiance 2400 wireless audio system."

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating an interoperability standard utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Hisense, Toshiba, Klipsch, Bang Olufsen, Onkyo, and others. Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

ABOUT HARMAN KARDON

Harman Kardon creates beautiful sound that speaks to you. The world-renowned audio brand seamlessly merges function and form, through the highest quality sound, elegant design and meticulous attention to detail. In 1954, Harman Kardon became the first audio brand to release an AM/FM Hi-Fi compact receiver. For over 65 years, Harman Kardon has been a leading audio engineering and design expert, captivating ears and hearts. Cementing the brand's design status, the iconic Harman Kardon SoundSticks are part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

