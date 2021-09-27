Morrow Sodali, the global investor engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced that Andrew Stevenson and Jonathan Harker have joined the firm as Senior Director, Head of International Engagement, and Senior Director, Head of Account Management EMEA, respectively.

Andrew has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry, covering proxy solicitation campaigns, M&A and activism, investor and governance roadshows, and stockbroking. Over the course of his professional career, Andrew has held several senior roles specialising in shareholder engagement, corporate governance and other facets of the financial services industry globally, having worked in Boudicca, CMi2i, and more recently in Investor Update, among others.

Jonathan has more than 15 years' experience involving corporate governance advisory, global custody, proxy voting, corporate actions, and full-on shareholder-engagement campaigns. He supports client engagements across Europe and supervises cross-border teams while coordinating and consulting on AGM/GM campaigns, and M&A and activism activities ('attack' and 'defence'). Jonathan's former roles include Director of Stewardship at Boudicca and Manager of Corporate Actions at HSBC Securities Services.

Based in London, Andrew and Jonathan will provide strategic counsel and advice to clients on complex corporate events involving shareholder participation, as well as supervise, perform and review research and analyses related to the investor community in Europe and around the globe.

"Following several key hires in 2020, and in line with the firm's growth strategy to broaden our capabilities and continue to deliver strategic advice for companies, Andrew and Jonathan will be valuable additions to Morrow Sodali. Their significant expertise will undoubtedly benefit our clients by bringing a wealth of experience, in particular in the M&A and activism space, and a wide knowledge of corporate governance and investor engagement," said Alvise Recchi, CEO.

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Stevenson said: "I am thrilled to be joining a leading corporate governance advisory firm, with an excellent reputation worldwide in providing clients with top class strategic counsel around key governance, stewardship and sustainability priorities impacting corporate value creation. I look forward to using my industry experience and relationships with the global institutional investor community to enhance Morrows Sodali's profile in the UK and beyond."

''I am glad to be joining Morrow Sodali to lead its experts across Europe and extend the firm's advisory capabilities in the market practices of corporate governance, shareholder engagement and activism work," said Jonathan Harker. ''My role will be focusing on helping our clients to understand current institutional shareholder views on corporate governance to minimize the risk of shareholder activism and improve shareholder value for the long term.''

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, and activism and contested situations.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.

