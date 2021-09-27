9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Partnership with Non-Profit Gluten-Free Food Pantry Organization Mend Hunger

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a partnership with Mend Hunger, a 501(c)(3) non-profit mobile food pantry organization that serves individuals and families in need of gluten-free food for medical and health reasons. The partnership will help Mend Hunger's Pantry Direct program to fulfill requests for gluten-free hunger relief boxes to families throughout the United States.

With millions of households throughout the U. S. struggling with hunger, and with most food pantries unable to provide many options for people with food restrictions, including those who must avoid gluten, Mend Hunger's Pantry Direct program aims to serve people living with any of several conditions that require a gluten-free diet, such as celiac disease. The organization allows access to gluten-free foods to significantly improve the health and well-being of families and ensures that their gluten-free emergency food boxes reach their intended recipients by shipping directly to qualifying individuals. Emergency food boxes are requested online, and qualified requests are filled with a variety of non-perishable gluten-free products.

"We are excited to build a long-term partnership with Mend Hunger to put gluten-free food into the hands of those who truly need it and do not have the resouces to abide by the strict gluten-free diet required to manage celiac disease," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. "Our ultimate objective at 9 Meters is to improve the lives of individuals suffering from debilitating digestive diseases including celiac disease, and we feel the work Mend Hunger is doing is exactly aligned with that goal."

Aleksa Hacker, Executive Director of Mend Hunger, added, "We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with 9 Meters. We believe this strategic alignment will strengthen our ability to serve those who are struggling with food insecurity and health-related issues. With millions of Americans out of work and struggling to put food on the table, Mend Hunger is more determined than ever to get gluten-free food into the hands of those who need it. This partnership will go a long way in doing just that. We are truly grateful to 9 Meters for their generous support and commitment to improving access to food as well as improving diet quality for people in need."

Under the terms of the partnership, 9 Meters will help Mend Hunger deliver a total of approximately 3,000 gluten-free meals to those in need of hunger relief through 2022.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several other early-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mend Hunger

Mend Hunger is redefining the way in which free-food pantries meet the needs of those who exist at the intersection of food insecurity and a gluten-free diet. Mend Hunger's Pantry Direct puts the right food into the right hands when gluten free hunger relief boxes are shipped directly to qualifying individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on collaborators; risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; and risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

