Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Per-Capita Spent on Toilet Seat Sanitizers to Surpass by 2x with Rising Awareness towards Personal Hygiene & Infection Prevention: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of toilet seat sanitizers are estimated to reach US$ 1.27 Bn by the end of 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031, mostly driven by high demand for spray sanitizers, which hold more than 50% market share.

Market players expanding their product portfolios by manufacturing natural and herbal toilet seat sanitizers that are primarily focused on mitigating the adverse effects of synthetic disinfection products. Globally, many oplayers are involved in research & development activities to deliver products that meet customer need for enhanced cleanliness and hygiene products.

For instance, Love Earth , an Indian brand, produces a variety of premium-quality, all-natural, and eco-friendly home care, skin, and personal care products. Recently, the company launched toilet seat sanitizers with peppermint, which are 100% herbal and handmade, devoid of any chemical alterations or harmful additives.

Furthermore, under the guidance of many organizations, proper hygiene and cleanliness is being followed in public toilets at institutions, malls, and other places.

For example, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to provide all labor with sanitary and immediate available toilet and restrooms facilities.

Many sanitation standards and rules are in place so that workers do not suffer from adverse health problems. Such factors are driving sales of toilet seat sanitizers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of toilet seat sanitizers are expected to scale up as the inclination of consumers toward a healthier lifestyle increases. Increase in consumer spending to live a healthy and better life has led to high sales of toilet seat sanitizers.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has further highlighted the importance of disinfection and sanitizers, which has helped market players a great deal.

Spray toilet seat sanitizers are projected to hold prominent market share of 57.9% by 2031.

Use of toilet seat sanitizers is more at public restrooms, followed by institutions, with expected market shares of around 17.8% and 17.6%, respectively, by 2031.

Sales of toilet seat sanitizers across India are expected to surge at a CAGR of close to 12% over the next ten years.

"Market players are expanding their penetration as disinfection and hygiene products are gaining traction due to rising diseases. They are also modifying their product portfolios and adding eco-friendly packaging bottles to their offerings," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

Many leading manufacturers and suppliers of toilet seat sanitizers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion. Key players are trying to drive their sales and expand their business portfolios by collaborating with e-Commerce supply channels such as Flipkart, e-Bay, Amazon, Nykaa, and others.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Calfarme, Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, HYGE., Vitromed Health Care, Millennium Hygiene Services Ltd, Dragon Edge Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Al Sharhan Industries, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Cleenol Group Ltd, Namyaa, Washroom Hygiene Concept, Sway Herbal Healthcare, Vi-john Group, and Sirona Hygiene Private Limited.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the toilet seat sanitizer market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2031. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, end user, and sales channels, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

