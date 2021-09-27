Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods ("CPG") leader, announces that further to the press release of the Company dated July 26, 2021, relating to the strategic advisory and consulting services to the Company (the "Consulting Services") to be provided by an arm's length service provider, Jonathan Carroll (the "Consultant"), the Company has issued 300,000 warrants (the "Warrants") to the Consultant pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement entered into relating to the Consulting Services (the "Consulting Agreement").

Based on the terms of the Consulting Agreement, the exercise price of each Warrant is $0.089. Each Warrant will entitle the Consultant to one common share of the Company ("Common Share"), and will expire 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants and the Common Shares issuable on exercise of the Warrants are subject to a hold period until January 25, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis infused and non-infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on solutions for sleeplessness and pain, resulting in the reduction of fatigue and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space which is commercializing both cannabis-infused and non-infused products. Harvest One has established an impressive track record in product innovation, branding, marketing and distribution through its portfolio of CPG brands. Harvest One and owns and operates two subsidiaries; Dream Water Global and LivRelief. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

