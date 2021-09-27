Altamira Therapeutics Provides Update on Bentrio Program

Building Bentrio brand and expanding in European markets

510(k) premarket notification for allergy indication submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")

Distributors signed up for two key South East Asian countries, highlighting international expansion potential

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today provided a business update on Bentrio, its nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

Bentrio was launched first in Germany under CE mark in late July and subsequently also in Austria. During the initial launch stage, the nasal spray product has been marketed solely through leading online pharmacies, supported by digital campaigns combined with classic instruments. The Bentrio.com website is currently receiving approximately 2,500 visitors per day in Germany, and traffic is continuing to grow. Promotional activities are being progressively expanded to further European countries. In the next phase of the European launch of Bentrio, starting in Q4 2021, the Company will also target traditional 'brick-and-mortar' pharmacy stores.

With the goal of accessing the large potential U.S. market for Bentrio, the Company has recently submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA. The claimed use for Bentrio is the treatment of hay fever and allergy sufferers by promoting alleviation of mild allergic symptoms triggered by the inhalation of various airborne allergens. These include indoor and outdoor environmental pollens, house dust, animal hair and dust mites. Once cleared, the Company anticipates partnering Bentrio for the U.S. market rather than commercializing it there on its own.

Altamira also sees significant business development opportunities for Bentrio in international markets. In that regard, the Company recently executed letters of understanding with distributors in two key Southeast Asian countries, with national registrations being initiated. Based on a growing number of leads and strong interest in the product, Altamira expects to expand the geographic footprint for Bentrio rapidly through agreements with additional distributors.

Concurrent with the commercial activities outlined above, the Company is also advancing its clinical development programs for Bentrio. In allergy, two studies are moving through the approval process: one for house dust allergy as a challenge study, and another for seasonal allergic rhinitis. These studies will be conducted in Canada and Australia, with data read-outs expected for Q1 and Q2 2022. In viral infection, Altamira is awaiting the approval of a placebo-controlled COVID-19 study by the Drugs Controller General of India.

"While we have been making significant progress in all of our development programs, in many ways, we just recently crossed the starting line, with the European launch of Bentrio marking our transition to a commercial-stage company," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "Now, based on the early success we are seeing in Germany, our focus for the product will be on both geographic and treatment market expansion. We look forward to updating our stakeholders as we progress."

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Alamira is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, during which more details will be provided on its Bentrio commercial, development and regulatory activities and plans. To participate telephonically, please dial (888) 506-0062 (U.S.) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference code 590321. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call, which will include accompanying slides, can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.altamiratherapeutics.com under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors & Media" section. An archive of the webcast will also be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Bentrio

Bentrio (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. In human nasal epithelium cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, Bentrio was shown to reduce the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention. Further, Bentrio was effective in slowing the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection. In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

Forward-looking Statements

