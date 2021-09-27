Galderma Laboratories; Cetaphil: Galderma and CETAPHIL Announce Renewed Commitment to Environmental Sustainability and Social Impact Through New Clear Skies Initiative

-- The company aims to achieve 100% renewable electricity in current factories by 2022

-- Science-based strategy will focus on reducing environmental impact, formulating with cleaner ingredients, using smarter packaging and serving communities

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma and CETAPHIL, the #1 U.S. doctor-recommended sensitive skincare brand, are proud to announce the Clear Skies initiative, a long-term commitment to supporting a healthier environment and brighter futures for all. Galderma has made great strides to reduce its environmental footprint over the past decade, and Clear Skies outlines the company's journey to embed responsible practices across the business. Clear Skies is set against four key areas in which the organization can make an impact: reducing environmental impact, formulating with cleaner ingredients, using smarter packaging and serving its communities.

Through this strategic initiative, Galderma and CETAPHIL are committed to setting and achieving goals to continue to reduce impact on the environment and contribute to strong communities. Currently, the company aims to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its current factories by 2022 and become carbon neutral in its production facilities.

Clear Skies will support the company's efforts towards being more sustainable by using fewer resources and creating less waste. The science-based approach is based on comprehensive research from the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Reducing environmental impact: Since 2010, Galderma and CETAPHIL have reduced water consumption by 33% per ton of product, through programs to recycle and reuse it in factories and research facilities. The company also reduced annual CO2 emissions from factories by over 60%, by using more efficient technology and renewable sources of electricity. Currently, 95% of the electricity that powers its factories come from renewable resources and none of the waste from factories ends up in a landfill.

Formulating with cleaner ingredients: CETAPHIL is also reformulating products to provide consumers with the cleaner formulas they are looking for. The brand is beginning this process with four of its most iconic, best-selling products. Specifically, the Gentle Skin Cleanser, Daily Facial Cleanser, Moisturizing Lotion and Advanced Relief Lotion (Daily Advanced Lotion) are now made with readily biodegradable* formulas, with additional products to be reformulated in the future. These reformulated products are free of parabens, sulfates, and animal origin ingredients, and are not tested on animals at any stage of our product innovation, development or manufacturing processes. They are developed with a blend of hydrating and skin-conditioning ingredients-including a dermatologist-backed blend of Niacinamide, Panthenol and hydrating Glycerin to improve the overall resilience of sensitive skin-all while maintaining the same trusted efficacy and sensorial experience that CETAPHIL consumers know and love. The reformulated products will launch in the US this month and will roll out globally by the end of 2022.

Using smarter packaging: Product packaging is also being improved to ensure that it can be recycled to serve a new purpose, rather than sitting in a landfill. CETAPHIL uses mostly mono-material containers and closures that are in part recyclable, so containers and packaging can be recycled at most facilities. Additionally, most products use containers and closure systems that come apart, making it easier to sort. The paper-based packaging is made with renewable and biodegradable materials. CETAPHIL will continue to identify ways to make their packaging more environmentally friendly.

Serving communities: Social impact and serving the sensitive skin community is another key tenet of the initiative. In the U.S., CETAPHIL's decade-long partnership with Camp Wonder has allowed the organization to help those most severely impacted by skin diseases. Founded by the Children's Skin Disease Foundation, the camp empowers children with chronic and life-threatening skin diseases from around the country to enjoy themselves in an environment of acceptance. CETAPHIL employees and partnering healthcare professionals are encouraged to volunteer at Camp Wonder. Additionally, CETAPHIL has committed to a long-term funding partnership in support of Camp Wonder, donating $1.5M and over 50,000 products since 2012. As the reach of the Clear Skies initiative continues to expand, CETAPHIL will look to extend its efforts beyond Camp Wonder to identify organizations around the world the company can support to further its mission of caring for sensitive skin.

For more information, follow along with @CetaphilUS on Instagram and Facebook. Additional details will be shared on the new Cetaphil website, coming soon.

About CETAPHIL

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first CETAPHIL product - a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, CETAPHIL is the #1 U.S. Doctor Recommended Sensitive Skincare Brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.CETAPHIL.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

* Based on OECD test method

