Star8 Corp.: TempuCheck Continues Strategic Distribution Partnership with HiTouch Business Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued distribution partnership with HiTouch Business Services , a strategic consulting firm that manages end-to-end business solutions for its clients.

HiTouch Business Services oversees everything from ordering office supplies for businesses, providing health and safety solutions such as antibacterial cleaning products, and TempuCheck's Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) kiosks. They operate across a wide range of industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.

TempuCheck's APT kiosks are mobile stations that use facial recognition and thermal sensors to scan and record the temperature of each person entering the premises for the purpose of health and safety.

"HiTouch Business Services has been a key partner in distributing TempuCheck kiosks across their network of clients and the diverse industries they serve," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "I've been impressed with their professionalism and genuine drive to help improve their clients' day-to-day business functions."

To learn more about HiTouch Business Services, please visit HiTouchBusinessServices.com. For more information about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, scanning for signs of temperature, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About HiTouch Business Services

HiTouch Business Services manages end-to-end business solutions for its clients, including ordering office supplies, providing fulfillment solutions, customizing office furniture, and more. Their teams work seamlessly together to provide clients with full-service solutions that allow business owners to focus on what's important: growing their companies. To learn more about HiTouch Business Services, please visit HiTouchBusinessServices.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@tempucheck.com

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.

1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

