Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces that Ladenburg Thalmann is Hosting R&D Showcase Webinar About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea on September 29, 2021

Leading oncologists discuss importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address debilitating diarrhea resulting from cancer therapy

Virtual event 1:00 PM to 2:10 PM Eastern

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann is hosting an R&D Showcase webinar about cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) on September 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern. The virtual event, open to the financial and business community, will address the importance of supportive care for cancer patients to address the debilitating diarrhea that can be experienced because of cancer therapy.

Jaguar founder and CEO Lisa Conte and Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar's acting Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board, will participate in the virtual event, which will also include commentary from three distinguished oncologists: Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, who is affiliated with the Renown Institute for Cancer; Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Assistant Professor, Oregon Health & Science University; and Andrew Davies, MB BS, MSc, MD, FRCP, President of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) and Clinical Director of the Development in Palliative Medicine, St. Luke's Cancer Centre/Royal Surrey County Hospital.

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros from Jaguar.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

