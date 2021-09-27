Cyient Achieves Select Tier Status in the AWS Partner Network with its evolving expertise in Digital Transformation solutions

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient today announced that it recently was recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Select-Tier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Cyient as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency with demonstrated customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation services and leveraging AWS's computing and managed resources to architect and develop advanced solutions in the AWS environment.

"We are excited about advancing our longstanding relationship with AWS to enable us to deliver accelerated value to our customer organizations on their digital transformation journey," says Pierre Carpentier, AVP - Partnerships & Solutions Head, Digital BU of Cyient. "As we continue to see traction around transformation driven by the cloud across many of our customers, the ability to tap into AWS's resources enables Cyient to develop and deliver solutions using industry-leading best practices and latest advances in cloud computing and managed services for our customers to accomplish their strategic objectives."

As a recent example, Cyient has deployed two scalable solutions within its IntelliCyient digital solutions portfolio on AWS, the Asset Tracking and Management System (ATMS) and Virtual Asset Management System (VAMS), which enable organizations to gain greater visibility into their assets and operations resulting in improved operational efficiencies.

ATMS is an integrated asset tracking solution employing multiple technologies that can be deployed indoors as well as outdoors to track assets as well as measure their utilization rates. VAMS is an interactive Digital Twin of telecom and utility towers that uses the power of artificial intelligence to turn LiDAR data and other drone imagery into actionable insights.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

