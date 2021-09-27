Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (CANB) ("the Company"), a health & wellness company providing the highest quality hemp derived cannabinoid products. CEO of the Company, Marco Alfonsi, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's latest projects. "We have a manufacturing division, hemp division, and medical device division," explained Alfonsi. "Let's start with our Pure Health products," said Alfonsi. "We have doubled our capacity," he shared. "We are getting NSF certified, which will give us the ability to do pharmaceutical goods," said Alfonsi. He also shared that the Company's Canbiola brand is now available in hundreds of doctor's offices.

Alfonsi then elaborated on the progress of the Company's medical device division. "We moved into Michigan and we are now in approximately 25 physician offices," said Alfonsi. "By opening up Michigan, we are exceeding our revenue model there."

"However, the exciting part of our business that we are getting into is the hemp division," continued Alfonsi, before elaborating on the Company's purchase of Colorado facility assets. "Our capacity has grown dramatically," said Alfonsi. "We're able to do around 3,000 liters per month of [Delta-8 and other isomers]," he explained. "We were able to bring in a whole new section of business for us because now we are able to make our own isolate."

"What do you think the future of the hemp industry looks like over the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "For my company, we are in a boom right now," said Alfonsi. "We have control of 100% of our supply chain," he added. "By creating isomers with Delta-8, which is very hot on the street right now, we are able to create profit," said Alfonsi, before elaborating on the potential of isomers.

"With all of these acquisitions, what do you expect for the Company over the next 12 months?" asked Jolly. Alfonsi then discussed the significant revenue potential of the Company's hemp division, paired with the potential of their additional divisions.

"Do you feel that your market cap is very undervalued?" asked Jolly. "Yes," said Alfonsi. "If you liquidated all of my assets today, you would have about $12 million in hard assets and we have 22 million shares issued," he explained. "Honestly, in my opinion the valuation should be twice the market cap that it is now."

To close the interview, Alfonsi expressed his confidence in the Company's potential as they continue to expand and grow across numerous divisions.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a health & wellness company providing the highest quality hemp derived cannabinoid products, including under its own brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B Corp. operate R&D and production facilities in Lacey, WA, and Florida. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high quality products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

